Karnataka’s poor regions need special packages

According to the 2001 Human Development Index (HDI), Karnataka had a higher level of human development (0.650) compared to the all-India average of 0.621. Internationally, Karnataka is ranked 120, while India is at 127.

The HDI 2001 equates the “attainment of human development in Karnataka as more or less on par with that of Egypt and considerably above the level of Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.” Karnataka improved from 0.541 in 1991 to 0.650 in 2001, a 20% increase. In 2019, Karnataka’s HDI index rose to 0.682.