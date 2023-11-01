KCR’s promise of a bangaru Telangana has lost its sheen

Almost a decade ago, the state of Telangana was formed ostensibly to redress the economic and socio-cultural grievances of the region that was then part of Andhra Pradesh. The agitation for a separate state was led by students, artistes, intellectuals, and civil society organisations which reflected the widespread hope for an alternative paradigm — ‘Samajika Telangana’ (Telangana for all) with social justice as its kernel. However, 10 years later, the dream has lost its sheen.

K Chandrashekhar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), now rechristened Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), promised that Telangana’s first Chief Minister would be a Dalit. However, since Rao became Chief Minister in 2014, power has been concentrated within his family.

In the 2014 election manifesto, he promised three acres of agricultural land to each Dalit family, 2.2 million double-bedroom houses for BPL families, 100,000 government jobs, and free education from primary to post-graduation. Sadly, at 15.1 per cent, the youth unemployment rate in Telangana was higher than the national average of 10 per cent. The aspirations of the local youth that a separate state would help in better employment and education facilities remain shattered.

Students from Osmania University were the vanguard during the struggle (at least 1,200 young students/activists laid down their lives) for a separate Telangana, and now they are forced to give up their education due to a crippling fee hike, in some cases the hike is 10 times of what it was earlier. All these, and much more, reflect the lackadaisical attitude of the KCR government towards providing youth employment and education.

Similarly, the Rythu Bandhu Scheme has not achieved the desired objectives. The problem of tenant and marginal farmers has been ignored. Various irrigation schemes such as the Mission Bhagiratha and the Mission Kakatiya have not received the desired success. The CAG had flagged the under-utilisation of funds under the SC/ST sub-plans. The promise of a 12 per cent reservation for STs is yet to be fulfilled. The Dalit Bandhu Scheme was considered a masterstroke to promote Dalit entrepreneurship, but the allegation has been that party works and not the genuine beneficiaries have gained from the scheme. Many other welfare schemes such as widow pensions, safety of women, etc. also reflect the neglect of the state towards such serious issues.

Telangana was formed around the vision of Bangaru Telangana (golden Telangana) wherein the social aspirations of the marginalised communities would be fulfilled. A decade later, the situation has become worse. The revenue from the sale of liquor in 2015-2016 (Rs 12,703 crore) doubled to Rs 25,585 crore in 2021-2022 — and it is alleged that liquor and bribes have influenced electoral outcomes as well.

The personal assets of Rao and his kith and kin saw a quantum jump which points the needle of suspicion towards unfair growth due to the proximity to power. The travails of Rao’s daughter with the Enforcement Directorate and similar probes from investigative agencies reveal that the family is walking a tightrope. Whenever the pressure intensifies, KCR warms up to the Centre. Maybe this explains his relative inaction towards the communal agenda of the Hindutva brigade.

A decade of family rule in Telangana has neglected the various aspirations of the common people involved in the state-formation struggle. Instead of a people’s republic, they got a dynastic apparatus which is interested in feathering its own nest. The revolutionary balladeer, Gadar (Vittal Rao) sang that “we fought for our rights to water, land and other resources against the landlords and ruling classes. This was our dream; our heroes sacrificed for a better future”.

The coming assembly elections are an appropriate time to reflect on the future trajectory of Telangana and the State’s relationship with the public. A Chief Minister who spends public funds for ‘yagnas’ to appease various deities, and ‘vastu’ for the secretariat building can never promote a scientific temperament for the betterment of the people. Simply constructing a huge statue of B R Ambedkar and naming the secretariat building after him will not ameliorate the plight of the poor in Telangana.

The electorate needs to decide whether a secular front which swears upon a social justice agenda is better suited for the people of Telangana. This will be the real tribute to the heroes who laid down their lives for a Samajika Telangana.

(N Sukumar teaches Political Science at Delhi University.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.