Knowing one’s true nature is bliss

The Sanskrit word Svatma essentially means one’s own self or real nature, realising that status can help one achieve emancipation from the samsara, a cycle (or is it recycle) of birth and death.

Prasanna S Harihar
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 21:29 IST
