Knowledge is supreme

Two thousand years ago, King Vikramaditya ruled the kingdom of Ujjaini. Nine great scholars decorated his court. They were called the navaratnas or nine gems. One of them was called Vararuchi by name. As he was a great scholar, the king had a great regard for him, and would always ask him intellectual questions that piqued his interest.
One day, the King asked him, "Which is the most beautiful and profound sloka in the Ramayana?” Vararuchi requested 30 days to study deeply and answer King’s question.
The King agreed. One day, Vararuchi was traveling through a forest. Tired from his long journey, he was resting under a tree. Suddenly, he could hear two divine birds talking with each other. Being a great scholar, he could understand the birds and curiously listened. One bird asked the other bird, “Do you recognise this person resting under this tree?” “No, do you?” asked the other bird.
The first bird answered,”Yes, he is Vararuchi, a great scholar in King Vikramaditya’ scourt. Although he is wise, he could not answer the King’s question about the Ramayana. For this simple question, he asked for 30 days! This is quite ridiculous of him!” The other bird replied,”Oh! If you know the answer please tell me. I am very eager to know.” The first bird answered, “It is the 40th sarga, ninth sloka in Ayodhya kandam; when Lakshmana came to take Sumithra’s blessings before leaving with Rama and Sita to the forest, Sumithra blessed him, “Oh! My dear child, from now on,Rama is King Dasaratha for you, Sita is your mother and the forest is Ayodhya for you. Go with them with a peaceful and tranquil mind, my child.” Heeding his mother’s advice, Lakshman left to the forest.” On hearing this conversation between the birds, Vararuchi was astonished; his scholarly pride experienced a great jolt! He quickly went to the king with the answer. He explained that the sloka was special as it spoke of Sumithra’s high knowledge and mental maturity.
After all, which mother would send her son to the forest with full mental peace and a steady mind? This was because she was a gnani and understood Rama as Lord Narayana, and Sita as Goddess Lakshmi. Sumitra considered her son, Lakshmana as fortunate to serve them. The king, pleased with his answer, awarded Vararuchi handsomely with numerous jewels and gold coins.