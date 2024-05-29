Left could help change West Bengal’s election arithmetic

However that plays out, Left adherents would be well advised not to expect a much-improved performance to necessarily translate into seats. It would help to look at the 2019 elections closely to calibrate expectations. The most important fact, as we shall see, is that Left candidates were a distant third in most constituencies.

Statewide, in 2019, the Left lost two seats, failing to win a single one, but it lost a huge 16.66 per cent vote share to plummet to 6.33 per cent.

It came third in the percentage of votes polled. The Congress also saw its share of votes polled fall by 4.03 per cent to 5.67 per cent, while the number of seats won fell from six to two. It’s worth noting that the Congress can win seats with a lower share of votes because it is mainly concentrated in two districts — Maldah and Murshidabad — while the Left’s votes are spread thinly across West Bengal.

At any rate, between the Left and the Congress, they won two seats and garnered 12 per cent of the vote. The magnitude of the Left’s task is apparent from the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 seats and 40.7 per cent of the vote (up 22.76 per cent), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 22 seats with a vote share of 43.3 per cent (up 3.48 per cent). The Left will have to seriously up its game to get on to the scoresheet.