Lesson for mankind

The Gita says that this is due to the reduction in the quantum of accumulated mental predispositions- the Vasanas. The ego gets nullified gradually and the sense of ‘doer’ship, that “I am the doer” slowly withers down. There is an inner serenity when the mind is thus gradually purified and the mind can resist the pull of the senses in the form of temptations. Revered Swami Chinmayananda proffers a corollary to this when he says that this pull of the senses, the external distractions are the culprits while a person is engaged in meditation. This chain needs to be cut and the solution lies in Karmayoga, he says. Proceeding further, the Gita takes this concept to the next level as it highlights how Yogis, noble souls lead their lives. “They look like anybody else, they go about their normal human activities like eating, hearing, talking, seeing and so on, but they do it as detached onlookers, without any ego. They are like a lotus leaf, unmoistened by the water droplets on it. An Ayukta--a man without discernment and propelled by desires has no peace and thus is always agitated. Herein lies a lesson for ordinary mortals.