Lessons from the Chambal ravines

The recognition of Etawah Lion Safari in Western Uttar Pradesh expired in August 2022. I recently paid a visit on behalf of the Central Zoo Authority for its evaluation. Besides the lion safari, I also took the time to explore the ravine areas of the Chambal and Agra districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. These areas serve as catchments of five important rivers: Yamuna, Chambal, Sindh, Pahunch, and Qari, all of which eventually merge into the Yamuna. Chambal and Yamuna are the main water sources for drinking and irrigation.

The water in the River Chambal is far cleaner than the Yamuna’s. Although Yamuna’s water originates from snow melting in the Himalayas (Yamunotri), it passes through heavily polluted and densely populated areas such as Delhi and Agra, accumulating considerable sewage.

In contrast, Chambal’s source is rainwater trapped in the roots of trees in rich forests around Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, preserving the vegetation in the catchment areas where tree roots act as sponges is crucial, as well as storing water during the rainy season and releasing it during dry periods to maintain perennial water flow in streams and tributaries.