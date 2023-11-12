Lessons that are a class apart

When we were done with the parleys, I took him to the canteen situated close to the bus stop; from there, he could easily return to the city. We continued talking while savouring the evening snacks and tea. Soon the waiter brought the bill, and I tried to pick it up hastily to make the payment. However, he held my wrist firmly and prevented me from picking up the bill. A brief sermon followed on why he would not allow me to pay the bill. He said, “You are a student and are not yet earning. It is insulting for me to allow you to pay the bill”.