Life comes cheap for India’s richest corporation

Ten persons lost their lives in Mumbai over 13 days earlier this month. Two were children, brothers aged 4 and 5. The rest were adult workers, aged between 18 and 45. The deaths of all of them could have been prevented. What took their lives was the criminal negligence that has become the default method of functioning for Mumbai’s municipal corporation, the richest in India, and, indeed, in all of Asia.

Consider the immediate cause of these deaths. The children, who were playing in a municipal garden near their home, fell into a water tank covered only by a plastic sheet; its lid had been stolen. Their bodies weren’t found till the next day as the garden didn’t see many visitors. Residents had stopped going there after having complained in vain to the local municipal officials about the garden’s condition. All that the officials would tell them was that they had ‘budget constraints’.

Rs 60,000 crore was the BMC’s budget for 2023-2024. Its FDs are Rs 83,000 crore. But its ward office cited ‘budget constraints’ to replace a water tank cover!

How come these two kids went to this deserted, dilapidated garden? Because for them, the garden was indeed what it was meant to be: an open space where they could play. Like for others in their nomadic community of Waghris, who go around the city selling utensils for old clothes, home for these children was a pavement dwelling.

Was the BMC struck by remorse for having devastated a family? Of course not, it simply shifted its responsibility to the man it had appointed for the garden’s maintenance.

The BMC’s policy destroyed another family whose two sons, aged 18 and 20, and their father, aged 45, suffocated to death in the tank they were trying to clean. The BMC has decided its civic duty to slum-dwellers ends at building toilets for them. Maintenance of these is handed over to someone else, who is allowed to collect usage fees from slum-dwellers to pay for maintenance, including water and power charges at commercial rates.