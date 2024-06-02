Life satisfaction and the environment

It would be impossible to cycle that distance in half that speed now. Not just because I am a few decades older now, but also because the traffic makes the roads spectacularly unsafe. Some years back, we surveyed street vendors across Bengaluru to ask them why they chose to sit below trees, as they so often do. One answer stood out. A seller of pirated DVDs, his hand in a plaster cast, had set up a stall on the footpath next to the trunk of a giant raintree. He told the students that his arm was fractured when a motorbike rider came onto the footpath and knocked him over. He re-established his stall next to a tree, so that bikers would steer clear of it on the footpath.