<p>Like most Indian homes, the so-called drawing room at our home in Amritsar always stood ignored. Even when guests came, we made them sit in the lobby or in one of the bedrooms. We overlooked it despite it having floor-to-ceiling windows facing our small but serene garden. But this early June, as I made two single-seat sofas face the garden with a small marble-top table in the centre, I was completely oblivious that this little change would turn into my favourite spot.</p>.<p>I felt the connection, as if the river was gently flowing in me, in the very first minutes as I lounged – clapping my eyes on the garden. It is blessed with an array of plants, many also in the pots which remain shaded by an old tree known for its big yellow flowers. For it, the season of fall is always on, as it sheds leaves after every few days, and the grass always welcomes them. They may lie scattered, yet they continue to exude beauty of their own. The wall of it is embellished with original Nanakshahi bricks.</p>.<p>I am not its only admirer; there are several birds, including exotic ones. I have also spotted a family of squirrels which lives on the tree but is often running on the wall. When it rains, the sound of it makes me contemplate life, and the fragrance of the wet soil wafts freely inside. Imagine the joy of the garden when the spring comes, as it will explode with fragrant flowers.</p>.<p>The day I first sat, I thought, ‘I will come here for tea or coffee,’ but I soon realised that whenever I am home, I am always here, where I also began enjoying my meals, listening to the music or podcasts, afternoon naps, reading books and even writing. The piece you are reading now was also written here, the session of which remained punctuated with contemplative breaks, like several other articles I wrote here. Even writing ideas have marched to me here. There were days I headed to the local cafes to find the right space, not knowing the perfect spot was at home itself.</p>.<p>Just a month ago, I thought of changing my morning exercise venue from the terrace to this garden, which has become a ritual ever since. I end it by walking barefoot on the grass. I have also kept a large wooden bench next to the garden, on which I sit to enjoy my breakfast, making it ‘breakfast <br>by the garden’ or simply ‘breakfast <br>with a view.’</p>.<p>Whenever I am in a contemplative mood, I can’t stop feeling grateful for finding solace where I least expected it. Joys must be found or created. The universe helps us find them when we are ready to make an effort. I had never imagined that one small change in the drawing room would open a world for me, where solace would greet me in every moment. I must say, little things truly make all the difference.</p>