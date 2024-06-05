Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | New government must do away with trophy capitalism

The people of India have spoken. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has barely managed to win a majority, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 240 well short of the 272-majority mark. The Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc is at 234, six seats short of BJP’s tally.

The BJP is now critically dependent on its two mercurial partners — Chandra Babu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). Naidu and Kumar are masters of statecraft, have their big grudges, and are known to drive hard bargains. They may even switch sides to I.N.D.I.A., unless the BJP offers lucrative deals while forming the next government.

Their switch can convert the NDA’s marginal lead into an I.N.D.I.A. government. At this moment, therefore, there are four possible scenarios for the new government.

First, the NDA forms the government under Modi’s leadership. Second, the NDA forms the government under a BJP leader other than Modi. Third, the NDA government will have a non-BJP prime minister. Fourth, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, with post-poll alliance support, forms the government at the Centre.

Whichever government finally emerges will face serious challenges in formulating economic policies and programmes.