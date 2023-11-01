Macron's anti-Hamas ‘coalition’ is a lonely one

Eventually, Arab countries might step up themselves. Chatham House analyst Sanam Vakil says Gulf states have the ability to appeal to both Israel and Palestinians but also to engage with Iran and help create a “realistic, achievable pathway to peace.”

Former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross has also co-authored a paper proposing that a coalition of Arab states administer the Gaza Strip in the event Hamas is ousted or disabled. Supporting coalitions, rather than leading them, might be one acrobatic act Macron can pull off.