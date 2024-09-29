MAGA’s praise of ‘real Americans’ has a dark history

Yet perhaps we should react more strongly, given where this language originated. The Trump campaign didn’t invent the idea of a “real American,” much less the slander that goes along with it. Instead, credit for that dubious deed goes to a group no normal politician would claim as an intellectual influence: the Ku Klux Klan.

It's a truism that the US is a nation of immigrants, but this was especially the case in the early 20th century. Between 1900 and 1914, close to a million newcomers arrived in places like Ellis Island. This meant that roughly 1 out of every 100 Americans were immigrants — a high number relative to historical averages (and much higher than today’s numbers, which hover around 1 for every 200).

Most of the new arrivals came from places that hadn’t sent many migrants in the past: the shtetls of eastern Europe, poor farming villages in Italy and Greece and other areas distant from Great Britain, Scandinavia, and Germany — all sources of earlier waves. Most of the newcomers were Catholics, Jews and other faiths distant from Protestantism.

Their arrival occasioned considerable handwringing among native-born Americans, who feared that these foreigners would overrun the nation’s White, Anglo-Saxon population. Teddy Roosevelt, for example, fretted that his fellow WASPs were on the verge of committing “race suicide.” Still, Roosevelt believed, as he noted in a speech in 1917, that if someone was loyal to the United States, “then no matter where he was born, he is just as good an American as anyone else.”

Members of the Ku Klux Klan thought otherwise. This secret society, born in the wake of the Civil War, played a central role in destroying Reconstruction and disenfranchising African Americans through lynchings and other terrorist tactics. Although the group receded from public view in the 1880s, it experienced a major revival in the 1920s in response to the record levels of immigration.

This new Klan still dressed in hoods and burned crosses, and it certainly didn’t hide its ugly past. A typical appeal to “every real American” had the Klan bragging of its “valiant service in behalf of White supremacy.” Still, though old-fashioned racism remained a bedrock belief for Klan members, it was the group’s new anti-immigrant stance that fueled its explosive growth in states as far afield as Indiana, California and Oregon.