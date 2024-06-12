Mango musings: A tradition unpeeled

I decided to continue this family tradition and took my 5-year-old son and daughter to the departmental store in our neighbourhood. My children were very excited about the mango business. As I was instructing them to sniff the mangoes, my son had already nipped it off! I got the mangoes billed and rushed home. I washed the mangoes at home and started peeling them. My kids waited patiently, playing with the peel. Finally, I presented the cut mangoes on the platter to my daughter with a dramatic announcement: “Presenting to you the king of all fruits, ma’am.” She picked a big chunk and asked, “Amma, who is the queen of all fruits?!” I had never bothered about the queen my entire life. Though I knew Google would know about the queen, I didn’t. As my daughter started chomping, I had to tell her to slow down and savour. I had to do the same with my son. More importantly, I quickly tossed a piece of mango into my mouth, swirled it just like my father would advice, and enjoyed the fruit with my children. When the king is formidable, the queen becomes inconsequential.