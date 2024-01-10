Manufacturing | India stands out as an outlier worldwide on the positive side

Will the optimism regarding investment materialise in 2024? There are significant government measures that have improved the investment climate. For instance, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 14 sectors, which has attracted over Rs 950 billion crore in investment till September and 746 applications have been approved till November. But if we look at overall investment numbers using data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for the past year, we get mixed signals — Rs 2.1 trillion worth of new projects were announced in the October-December quarter, which was higher by almost 15 per cent from the preceding quarter, and yet significantly weaker than last year’s Rs 9.5 trillion. Yet, the data from the latest quarter marked a turnaround, as capex proposals for the preceding two quarters went through a sharp fall. Now, it remains to be seen whether the turnaround is sustained and picks up over the year ahead.