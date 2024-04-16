Means and ends 

Just contemplate rationally and logically, through the lens of wisdom, any moment within this entire duration that is available to you as a human being. Through this, you will see the truth of your existence - simultaneously nothingness and eternity. Such is the nature of innocence, evenness and justice inherent within all of us asconsciousness/awareness/awakening.
We are nothing as, what or who we all consider ourselves individually as –“I” that is perishable. And, we all know this individually, don’t we? Does anyone of us have any doubt about (our) being perishable?