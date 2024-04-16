Means and ends 

As consciousness or conscious-beings, we humans are inseparably both the means and the ends; we are simultaneously nothing and eternal. But something is stopping us from manifesting that truth.

The problem with us human beings is that we hardly ever see the truth which we ourselves are. The truth which keep staring at us in the face all the times.

But, we instead stay soiled in beliefs or cocooned in our dreams or reveries. Hardly daring to look at the truth that we ourselves essentially are.