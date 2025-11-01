Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Military theatre-isation misses the why question

Military theatre-isation misses the why question

The idea is hindered by the absence of a joint doctrine that aligns threats, capabilities, and technology
Lt Gen Harinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 21:20 IST
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us