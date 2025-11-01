Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis orders setting up of SIT to probe death of woman doctor in Phaltan

BJP leader Chitra Wagh thanked the Chief Minister for the decision to set up an SIT.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 03:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 03:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisSIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us