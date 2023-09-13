Mindfulness as action

The sadhana then consists of three kinds of action. First, the desire to practice or tapasya. This is the physical willingness to push the body to abstain. It is essentially a process of purification. Dietary restrictions, restrictions on speech, and developing endurance are all part of tapasya, which makes one keenly aware or mindful of action. The Greeks advocated dialogue, meditation, and intuition along with music, logic and even geometry for the same purpose. Second, the desire to acquire knowledge and the willingness to understand oneself is called swadhyaya. This completely voluntary act can be intuitive. As Shankara admonished a grammarian who kept repeating the principles of grammar, knowledge need not be from books. Finally, comes the willingness to have faith and to surrender with humility to a superior power. This process is called isvarapranidhana.