Mixed memories of ‘ellu bella’

But, for us, the highlight was the day when all the women gathered to make kgs of Sakkare acchu, sugar candies—the best sweet of our childhood. A gang of girls, including myself, my sisters, and cousins, would gather around to witness the art of moulding sugar syrup into innumerable shapes. Our grandmother, who believed Makkalu Devara Samana (children are God’s incarnation)—though we waited like devils for our share—generously distributed the pieces of the first acchu among us. The first bite of hot, creamy acchu melted in our mouths in a second. Then our demand for ‘just one more piece’ would go on until our mom and aunts threw us out of the kitchen.