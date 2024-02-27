MSP law is a necessary signal to farmers

Farmers are once again barricading roads and highways to the national capital. It seems like a repeat of what happened three years ago, when the three farm laws tabled in parliament had to be withdrawn due to farm unrest. This time, the agitation is for a law to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) a legal guarantee.

MSP was introduced in 1967 and is a price support scheme which covers 23 crops, including cereals, pulses, oilseeds and commercial crops like copra and cotton. Sugarcane also has support prices given both by the Centre and the states.

But the MSP scheme does not have statutory backing in law. The MSP for crops is set every year on the advice of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

That advice may or may not be taken by the Union cabinet. Further, even after announcement of MSP for various crops, it is enforced only for a few crops, mostly for wheat and rice.