Mum for the moment

On the day of the show and a long drive down, due to the unconventional seating arrangement, I was directed to meet a staffer who was to get us in before the show was to commence. Told to follow him into the club, my friend and I made our way past the long queue waiting to get in as some youngsters pouted sulkily, with “not faaair” and “how meeean” coming our way. When the not-fair and mean talk got thick and fast, and with a now visibly embarrassed staffer still bravely leading the way, I decided to step in and announce, “Listen, I’m Kenny’s Mum.” Immediately, there was a hushed silence followed by many a “sorry aunty” and a deferential parting of the crowd like the Red Sea for Moses. And that’s how I got to see Kenny, my comedic son, live and well for the first time!