Nagasri wasn’t just another bookstore

My first encounter with non-communalised historical writing was made at Nagasri, when my sister and I purchased our prized copy of Subhadra Sen Gupta’s Let’s Go Time Travelling! which positioned the Marathas and Mughals in unemotional and rather humorous terms. As little children, we came back home with rare collectibles of Indian children’s fiction, including The Deadly Royal Recipe by Ranjit Lal, a thrilling tale about how a band of children tries to trick a greedy king with a secret recipe book, and Niveditha Subramaniam and Sowmya Rajendran’s “Mayil will Not Be Quiet,” about a gutsy little girl who asks fiery questions about mothers, onions, and the Ramayana. It is undeniable that Nagasri played an important part in sustaining provocative and progressive literature by giving space to these beautiful publications on its shelves. In turn, these books gave me a lease of life—a way to see the world and think about justice.