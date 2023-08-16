NCERT: Not a textbook panel

However, the fanfare and blitzkrieg around the panel and the way the committee is set up will not help in the development and review of meaningful textbooks that address the quality of education and reform the system. Education being a concurrent subject, the states may not come together to adopt such textbooks. It is to be noted at this juncture that NEP, prepared with similar fanfare and disregarding people with expertise in education, has not been adopted by 14 states. Similarly, the Kerala Government has indicated that it is planning to retain recently deleted content from the controversial history and sociology textbooks and include chapters on the Global Hunger Index, social change, development, etc.