Won’t re-induct expelled leaders into AIADMK: EPS tells Amit Shah

This message was conveyed to Union Home Minister when Palaniswami met him at his official residence in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 14:34 IST
Published 17 September 2025, 14:34 IST
Amit ShahTamil NaduEPSTamil Nadu politicsPalaniswami

