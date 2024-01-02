Nostalgia or history lessons?

Later, obtaining a student pass to travel from Mysuru to Kallahalli on the outskirts of Mandya was a relief. The pass, not issued up to Mandya as its distance exceeded the permitted 40 km limit by one km, cost Rs 15. It wasn’t easy to get one as the application had to be attested by the college and issued and renewed at a counter in the City Bus Stand. Despite the gradual increase in the cost of the student pass, I benefited from it for seven years, until completing my post graduation in 1996. It was a daily struggle for us, the ‘pass hudugru’ (pass holders), as KSRTC drivers and conductors had an aversion towards us, especially during peak hours.