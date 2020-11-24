Not even one MLA is unhappy with B S Yediyurappa: Nalin Kumar Kateel

A three-time Lok Sabha member with roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Nalin Kumar Kateel was appointed BJP’s Karnataka president in August 2019. A firebrand speaker, Kateel’s appointment was widely seen as the party’s attempt to push the Hindutva agenda in the state. Kateel speaks to DH’s Akram Mohammed on the goings-on in the ruling party, amid rumours that the CM will be changed. Excerpts:

You’ve been state party president for over a year now. What has changed in the party so far?

The state government has done tremendous work under BS Yediyurappa’s leadership. My role is only to strengthen the party organisation. In the past one year, the mandal committees, zilla committees, shakthi kendras, maha shakthi kendras and booth-level organisations have been very successful. Currently, we’re implementing two new initiatives: Pancharatna and Page Pramukh. Pancharatna is a team formed with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections with representation from women, SC/ST and OBC to work at the booth-level. The Page Pramukh idea from Gujarat is where one party worker is made in-charge of about 30 voters at the booth-level. The Page Pramukh’s role is not restricted to elections. This worker will be in touch with voters throughout.

The party has been stressing on cultivating leaders. How is that coming along?

As per the high command’s direction, the state BJP has ensured that all district committee presidents are below 50 years of age, while mandal committee presidents are below 40, and district Yuva Morcha presidents will be under 30. No other political party has done this.

But the party still finds itself weak in the Old Mysuru region and parts of Kalyana Karnataka.

In Mandya, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru, we’ve already won seats. We also secured a maiden win in Sira constituency recently. We’re setting targets in regions where we’re weak. We’ve started organising in the Old Mysuru region, keeping the next Assembly elections in mind. Our target is to win 150 seats in the next election, which we can achieve by growing in the Old Mysuru and Kalyana Karnataka regions. In other parts of the state, we have significant support. Currently, we’re concentrating on Maski and Basavakalyana constituencies where by-polls are due.

When you were appointed state president, there were concerns about your image -- that you will not find acceptance in North Karnataka.

The criticism came because my responsibilities had been earlier concentrated in the coastal region. In the past year, I’ve travelled across the state eight times and party workers have accepted me in all districts. What’s required first for a party president is acceptance from the party cadre; it is not necessary for me to reach the voters directly. I’m not here to be a mass leader.

Is there a disconnect between the party and the government? There are murmurs that the party’s policies aren’t getting implemented.

Every fortnight, we have an office-bearers’ meeting, and the core committee meets monthly. We also have regular discussions with the CM. The party brings its policy to the government’s attention, while publicising government's policies to the people. The government and the party are working together. There’s no confusion. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic and floods, the party and the government worked hand-in-hand to respond to people's woes.

Seemingly, there is factionalism within the party. There’s also disgruntlement.

Who said there are differences among party leaders or that there are factions? People can say anything, and it’s not our responsibility to clarify. Has anyone from the party, ministers or the CM said that there are differences or factions?

MLAs such as Basangouda Patil Yatnal have been vocal against the government and its functioning.

His grievance was natural. It had to do with funds for his constituency. He has talked about it in public a few times. But after Yatnal spoke to me, he has not made any public remarks. Who is criticising (the government) now? All that has stopped after the party spoke to MLAs.

Rumours that the CM will be changed continue. Why?

Nobody has talked about it and the question does not arise at all. No discussion on changing the CM has taken place. The question should come up at the legislature party meeting. Has it? Have ministers talked about change? Has the high command thought about it? The answer is no. We can't respond to the thousands of street theories. Not even one party MLA has complained of being unhappy with Yediyurappa.

The Panchamasalis, a major sub-caste of the dominant Lingayat community, are unhappy that they aren’t well represented in the Cabinet.

When a government is formed, there are several challenges like these. It’s difficult to satisfy everyone in a state that has six crore people and hundreds of communities. Some people express dissatisfaction, but then everyone will get an opportunity at the right time.

How do you see Congress as an opponent?

Congress is a sinking ship. Their national president and state president are out on bail. Their party workers are in dire straits. People have abandoned the party.

And what about JD(S)? They seem to be going soft on the BJP government.

We don't have any relationship with JD(S). Ours is a national party and we’re in power both in the state and at the Centre. We’re winning all elections and have enough MLAs. Such alliances are not required. However, there is nothing wrong with Yediyurappa holding talks with former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding development.