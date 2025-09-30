Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Nothing, just WhatsApp...

Nothing, just WhatsApp...

On my morning walk, I passed by a group in animated conversation. The bone of contention? A member of their WhatsApp group had bought designer outfits at discounted rates and hadn’t breathed a word about it.
Sharada Prahladrao
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:47 IST
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 22:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsAppOpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us