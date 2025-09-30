Nothing, just WhatsApp...

<p class="bodytext">Wars are raging constantly – over geopolitics, tariffs, land acquisition, or technology. And then there is the war within: the battles of morality, ethics, and conscience. But a new warzone has suddenly emerged: WhatsApp. Quick to communicate and easier to disassociate! If you are part of a group, you are doomed; and if you’re the hapless ‘admin’, you have to tread on egos as fragile as eggshells.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On my morning walk, I passed by a group in animated conversation. The bone of contention? A member of their WhatsApp group had bought designer outfits at discounted rates and hadn’t breathed a word about it. The tirade: Why didn’t she tell us about the sale? She sends so many forwards daily, but not a mention of this.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I received collective glares when I ventured that perhaps she wanted exclusivity. A few hundred steps later, I encountered the reverse scenario. Here the grouse was about a member who constantly floods the group with pictures, clogging up storage space. </p>.In the gold fields of nostalgia.<p class="bodytext">The gripe: Does she think her daily routine is so exciting that we must see it all -- feeding her dog, watering the plants, or making parathas? And those endless good morning and good night forwards. Every day I have to delete at least 50 pictures. She ought to understand. When I posted my Switzerland trip photos, she replied with just an emoji! </p>.<p class="bodytext">After decades, a long-lost college friend sent me a WhatsApp message. I took a few days to respond – it was only a no-rush, ‘nice-to-reconnect’ kind of message. But the delay angered her. In her mind, WhatsApp messages deserved instant replies. Result: we are no longer friends! Another acquaintance of mine calls from different numbers and locations. If I don’t pick up because it is an unknown caller, the WhatsApp bombardment begins. I end up retreating into a war-zone shelter and cutting off communications. </p>.<p class="bodytext">There are all kinds of groups on WhatsApp – school, college, extended family, apartment, and then smaller ones splintering within. In theory, they are ideal for sharing useful information and fostering camaraderie. In reality, it’s just an imagined utopia. A family friend insists that the worst of the lot is the apartment group. Initially, everything is smooth, with polite exchanges and a benevolent facade. But give it a few months, and the masks come off. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The diatribe: He hasn’t paid maintenance for two months. Garbage clearance is his responsibility. The building needs painting, but funds are short. There is seepage from the flat upstairs; the owner should pay, and so on. And suddenly in the midst of all, one chimes in: Where can I get copper vessels? Do you know a good plumber?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Checking and responding to messages can become addictive. Whether you respond with enthusiasm or indifference, fingers will point at you. Perhaps the safest way is to choose the middle path: When a friend asks, “What’s up?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Nothing, just WhatsApp,” I reply. </p>