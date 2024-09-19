Nuts of nostalgia

As time passed, violent red ants infested the tree, making it impossible for anyone to climb it. But the children found ways to bring down the fruits by throwing stones and heavy sticks. Crows and squirrels feasted on the fruits throughout the day. Some crows would fly off to nearby trees with fruits in their beaks to enjoy the bounty at leisure. The children would then search the ground below and find some nuts with half-eaten fruits. They would pocket the nuts and discard the fruits. At night, bats took over and monopolised the tree. Hanging upside down, they would suck the fruits dry and drop them down with nuts intact at the end. My siblings and I would get up early in the morning and search the ground in the light of hand-held kerosene lamps for nuts.