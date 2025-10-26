<p>Bengaluru: Aimed at legitimising the claims of owners to their properties, the initiative undertaken by the government to convert ‘B’ khatas to ‘A’ khatas has drawn flak from Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Dubbing the initiative a ‘bogus scheme’, Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged people not to pay any money to get their khatas changed. “Wait for two more years; our party will come to power, and khata conversion will be done in accordance with the norms for a minimum fee. This is my open appeal to the people of Bengaluru,” said Kumaraswamy, charging the government with robbing the people under the pretext of khata conversion.</p>.<p>Dismissing suggestions of a rift with the BJP, Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) would continue to remain in alliance with the saffron party. “The alliance will come to power in the next elections. We will do khata conversion without burdening the people financially. People are struggling to repay loans they secured for purchasing the properties, and now, they are being asked to pay lakhs of rupees for the ‘A’ khata,” said the Union Minister.</p>.<p>Khata conversion has been a pressing issue in Bengaluru, and even in the state’s villages, since 1995, said Kumaraswamy. “In 1997, the conversion rate was fixed at Rs 110/sqm, and the khata was issued using Form 19. Similarly, the price was fixed at Rs 12,263 for a 30ftX40ft site, while the fee for conversion was Rs 1,500,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>‘RSS has been holding route march for decades’</strong></p>.<p>The state government was trying to divert the public’s attention from its failures by stirring up a controversy around the RSS, said Kumaraswamy. Advising the government to focus on development, Kumaraswamy added, “RSS has been conducting route marches for decades now. But the Congress government has turned this into an issue just to hide its failures.” </p>