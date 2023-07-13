Everyone should accept the reality of life. The concept of ultimate reality is present in all world religions, even though they differ. We are bound to enjoy a life that is stressful & tension free.

First, we must know what stress and tension is. Stress is a feeling of excessive demands being made on one’s physical and mental energy, and tension is the feeling of mental strain.

Why are people affected by these ills in their everyday life? Perhaps, in most cases, it is because they want to live their lives according to their own way of thinking, without taking into account the existence of the external world, its demands must necessarily be met, otherwise, you will fall prey to that form of negativity, which is generally known as stress.

If we plan our life as we ought, we need not suffer stress. The right planning is realistic planning. Ultimate reality is a reality that is at the forefront of all and transcends all other realities. The final and fundamental power in all reality in almost all religions of the world, God is the ultimate reality--the absolute foundation of everything in the world.

The fact is that our life is like a cogged wheel. A cogged wheel is a toothed wheel that is coupled with another toothed wheel in order to change the speed of the moving mechanism. Our life runs with the help of two wheels: one is ours and the other is nature’s.

Only if there is proper coordination will life run smoothly. If there are any differences, one is sure to encounter suffering, which ultimately creates stress.

First of all, we have to make an estimate of our strength and only then attempt to adjust to the laws of nature and one can lead a stress-free life. Bhagavad Gita says, “Everything in life is planned for us by Him.”

The Quran says Allah is the best planner. The life of every creation is dependent on God, and He is the best planner. The Bible says many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand. Stress is not a naturally occurring problem. It is a problem created by individuals themselves. Be ready to accept the reality of life, and then

one will certainly be able to enjoy a stress free life.