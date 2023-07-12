Guru and yoga take one closer to the divine

International Yoga Day was observed on June 21 and Guru Purnima was commemorated on July 3. The arrangement of these celebrations appears to be divinely ordained, as yoga and guru are inseparable. A guru cannot exist without a disciple, just as a disciple cannot exist without a guru.

And the bond between the two is that of trust. The relationship is of transcendental nature. Despite being a worldly one in form, it is essentially otherworldly in its impact.

As awareness of the benefits of yoga spreads worldwide and it becomes a daily practice in everyone’s life, one day everyone will come to realise the profound significance of the two-letter word “yoga” as it ultimately brings about transformative improvements in people’s lives. With practice, our essential spiritual identity begins to unveil before us. We become Adhyaatmic.

Adhyaatmic chaitanya perceives the unfolding of all events in one’s life and the world around them solely through a positive or divine lens, regardless of how these events may be perceived by ordinary intellect.

It is easy for everyone to rejoice when everything is going well for themselves and others. However, the ability to perceive the brighter side of the world even when things are not so favourable is a quality that emerges in one’s life when they start comprehending the deeper aspects of yoga. Yoga connects to higher consciousness. Every religion professes that, its followers should be peaceful, forgiving and humble. Is it possible to be peaceful, forgiving, and humble without transcending to higher consciousness? So long as we don’t evolve to see our consciousness encompassing all living beings as part of our own existence, we don’t feel connected.

When we lack a connection, we are unable to manifest the values we uphold, which arise from our understanding of ourselves as integral to a shared consciousness.

That explains why our seers and saints deemed yoga essential for connection between various stages of realisation. Consciousness is conduit as well as goal between devotee and the devoted. Clearly there is no religion which doesn’t come within the all-encompassing definition of yoga. Every Christian looks for staying connected with god. Every Muslim wishes to stay connected to Almighty and pray five times a day. Still, some argue whether connection to Almighty is possible? Yoga removes such doubts as it transforms human beings into divine beings in the ultimate run.