Count not what is lost but what is left

Harold Russell, a veteran of World War II, had both his hands amputated three inches above the wrists when a defective fuse detonated the TNT which he was holding. He was utterly devastated, thinking he was crippled and his life was over. Charley Mcgonegal, a veteran of World War I, who had also lost his hands visited the hospital and met him. Charley’s first advice to Harold was to ensure that the greatest obstacle to overcome and conquer was his bitterness and fear, reconcile with his loss and adjust himself to it. Secondly, he said, always bear in mind that “you are not crippled; you are merely handicapped”.

Harold thought, being crippled or handicapped is all but the same until he saw the meaning in the dictionary. Crippled meant “disabled, incapable of proper or effective action.” and Handicapped meant “any disadvantage or hindrance making success in an undertaking more difficult.” He thought of the vast difference in the meanings and changed his mental attitude; stopped thinking about what he had lost and concentrated on what he was left with. Russell fought his way back from despair to triumph and achievement by playing the lead role in the movie The Best Years of Our Lives, won two Academy Awards, wrote his autobiography and used his fame and influence to help others who were handicapped.

Today, when we face one of the greatest challenges in history, where millions of people are disturbed, uncertain and straying, the story of Harold Russell should be a great inspiration for those who are desperately in need of hope and courage. Life does not offer us perfect conditions or circumstances. Problems can defeat us only when we let them, especially when we see them as more powerful than they actually are. We can surpass them by accepting that every problem has a solution. If it doesn’t have one, then it is not a problem anymore. Therefore, the present situation should be handled with the right perspective along with unconditional faith, hope and optimism. Hope does not tell us the meaning of life, yet it suggests that life has a meaning.

Helen Keller, who became deaf and blind when she was just nineteen months old and who later went on to become an author and lecturer, said: “Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.”