Develop an attitude of gratitude

Gratitude is essentially a feeling and expression of thankfulness for whatever privileges we are enjoying in life. It is a noble trait, though rare.

Good things we enjoy should never be taken for granted. We should be eager and gracious to acknowledge and thank God, people and circumstances for whatever privileges we enjoy, like the perfect functioning of the body organs, cordial relationships, good health, enviable positions and possessions and the sense of well-being, all culminating in a sound sleep.

The benefits of being grateful are multiple, immense and immeasurable.

Primarily, gratitude increases our spiritual energy and showers us with a sense of goodness and contentment. It strengthens our resolve to reciprocate favours received and gives us the satisfaction of having fulfilled our obligations of returning such favours. It develops in us a habit of positive thinking and appreciation for all good things that we are bestowed on by God. It blesses both the receiver and the giver.

A sincere expression of gratitude dissolves in us all feelings of guilt, anger, self-pity, self-condemnation, dejection and the like; these are replaced by increased self-esteem, self-worth, self-confidence and self-image of righteousness, self-care and compassion. It pulls us out from our egos and implants us in the realm of divinity. Gratitude is divine and ingratitude is monstrous. Filling our mind and heart with thankfulness enlarges and offers to us an ocean of peace and calmness.

Some of the ways of expressing gratitude, besides consciously making an effort and acknowledging and thanking, are appreciating everything, remembering and mentioning them with gratitude frequently and reciprocating the good deeds.

It is no doubt difficult amidst our daily trials and tribulations, but not impossible. It can be practised and perfected by just repeating always the thoughts and deeds of gratitude. A few of the ways of doing this are saying thanks whenever we receive some favour and move in the company of people with a gratitude mindset and those who are positively disposed towards the idea of gratitude, assume responsibility for our present state of comforts and discomforts and consciously think of gratitude and its twin faces of obligation and pleasure. Abundance in life is positively correlated to the quality of gratitude.

All religions include express or implied gratitude in their prayers and offerings and also in their art, literature, religious practices and ceremonies.

Prayers are replete with praise and offerings to God for the privileges He has bestowed upon us in the past, present and will do so in the future.

However, gratitude should never be expected or demanded; if done, it might lead to disappointment.