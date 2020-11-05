Some years ago, I read a book called 'In ritual we find Solace' by a young American woman who had spent a year in Varanasi collecting data for her doctoral thesis which she published under the aforesaid title. She had interviewed elderly women and girls from ordinary Hindu families and also had followed the rituals and festivals of the ancient city, which is steeped in the cultural ethos of centuries.

Ritual comes from the root ‘rite’ which translates as ceremony, observance, custom etc. Ritual and festival are indeed close cousins with a great family resemblance. Festivals are rituals constituting observance of cultural practices like the Navaratri, Ganesha annually. Apart from festivals that entail feasting there is fasting, a ritual that spells austerity. Fasting, observed on various occasions among Vaishnavites especially on ekadasi day is a ritual that has a great deal of cultural and religious significance. The ekadasi fast is a remembrance ritual for one’s ancestors which indeed brings solace to the person who undertakes the fast.

Life in India is basically ritualistic. The morning bath is a purifying ritual and the puja that follows and the food that is prepared with ritualistic purity are all in the name of God. The woman of the house worships the sacred tulsi plant and offers a prayer to the sun to ensure the smooth running of the day and peace among the family. The rituals give her the power to endure the onslaughts of the day and also mental strength and solace in the long run.

The rangoli drawn at the threshold at dawn by the woman of the house meant to drive away the evil eye has the stamp of traditional practice. The colourful rangoli patterns of gods and goddesses, even scenes from the Ramayana or the Mahabharata show the connection between art and religion.

Allen Ginsberg, the American poet was asked on his return to his homeland after a sojourn in Benares, what he had learnt in India. He replied thoughtfully, ‘Well, I learnt the yoga of daily living.’ The practice of Yoga or ritual brings one mental peace and solace especially in difficult times like the one we are living in.