Pearls of the same strand

“The force that through the green fuse drives the flower/Drives my green age; that blasts the roots of trees is my destroyer. Am I dumb to tell the crooked rose/my youth is bent by the same wintry fever.” The above-quoted lines from Dylan Thomas’s The Green Fuse… implies that the self same energy gliding through man, nature and the entire cosmos provides varied results depending on time. The force that drives the poet’s youth will one day usher in his decay.

The foremost canon of Hinduism is that all existence is pervaded by oneness. This unity could be Brahman, Allah, Tao or the Holy Trinity. The Bhagavad Gita teaches us that all of us are a part of the same Supreme Intelligence, hence are components of one another.

The Supreme Intelligence is said to have said that He is the sweet fragrance in the earth and the brilliance in the fire; the life in all human beings. He’s the austerity in the austere and holds all of us together like pearls in a necklace.

Also Read | In search of meaning

Therefore, we can safely conclude that a common divine thread runs through us all. Since we’re made of the same source energy, the idea of “separation” between us and the rest of the animate world is an illusion. The very source energy ambulates through plants, animals and other humans. Experiments have proven that when we vibrate at a high energetic frequency, our pets and plants thrive; conversely, if we perpetually radiate negativity, our animals turn skittish and plants shrivel up and die. Metaphysicians go as far as to say that Brexit and Covid-19 are a by-product of the same fractured view we hold of ourselves and others.

Genuine appreciation of others’ and happiness in their success eventually makes us align with the same energy and make progress.

Contrarily, hurting others’ intentionally and reveling in their downfall bogs us down in the quagmire of our own dark energy.

In Vishnusahastranama, chanted by Bhishma in the presence of Lord Krishna, it is advocated that God is present in all life-forms and we can be of service to Him by nurturing all His creations. Perhaps this is the very philosophy that the Bhils and the Bishnois have been practicing from time immemorial?