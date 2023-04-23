Raise a good human

Past one-week, some heavy rustling around the clumps of dried leaves have been kindling my curiosity. Approaching it, I found that the sounds were from the small, carefree pups frolicking, repeatedly jumping, and vanishing. Watching the game intently for some time, my pet was now surrounded by six small puppies waiting to make friends. Their waging tails and small grunts were too cute to be ignored. Cautiously as I took a step forward to pet them, I saw the mother staring at us from behind. With just a howl, she called back her brood. The mother knew where to draw a line. A meaningful quote reads “The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and wings of independence.”

Parenting can be challenging. With time restrictions, and playgrounds reduced, playtime is becoming precious and rare. Gizmos and gadgets, or trips to mall on weekends have replaced the physical playtime. In Barbara Johnson’s words “To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today.” Children need a little of your time to feel the warmth of your presence which no other person or material can ever replace.

A small tiff between friends flares up into a big ugly fight and strangely many a times parents get involved. The problem arises because the child’s independence is totally curbed. They are not allowed to handle the situation and find a solution for themselves.

Children, who will tread this Earth as adults tomorrow need to face challenges at their own level and by themselves. Like the carrot and stick, little independence and encouragement with support boost their confidence in finding what’s right and wrong early in life. It will also teach them to make mistakes and correct them. It lays a strong foundation for sound decision-making in future.

Another quote reads “To raise a child who is comfortable enough to leave you, means you have done your job. They are not ours to keep, but to teach how to soar on their own.”

In Robert A Heinlan’s words, “Don’t handicap your children by making their lives easy.”

Let them experience this beautiful journey called ‘life’ in their own way.