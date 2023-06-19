'The power of good', the DH tagline, is a simple phrase but leaves one overawed by the depth of its meaning. The power of good is indeed infinite.

While talking about it, I am reminded of an episode in the Mahabharata that details the inner meaning of this line, which lies nestled deep within and shines forth like a jewel, just like the stars twinkling above to light up the ink-dark night sky.

Let's come back to the story of Mahabharata. The two cousins, Yudhishtira and Duryodhana, are sent out to understand the ways of the world around them. Kunti putra, Yudhishtra, comes back saying all about is good while Gandhari putra, Duryodhana, with his sight clouded with negativity says that the world around is evil.

To continue in the same vein, one is reminded of a memorable parable which goes like this: Two men looked through the bars; one saw the mud, the other saw the stars. One can bemoan one’s fate while going through difficult times; one can curse Lady Luck for favouring others while leaving one behind in life’s rat race. But another only looks upon every incident as a learning experience from which one emerges stronger, braver and definitely wiser by far.

Sometimes, in running a race, if you are left behind while the winner breasts the tape triumphantly, choose to look at the situation differently. Say to yourself that life is not merely about winning.

As the Bhagavat Gita proclaims, it is about attaining sattva, seeking shreyas, while abandoning the fruit of karma at the feet of the Divine. That alone will ultimately lead to the attainment of sat-chit-ananda.

Last but not the least, remember the famous picture of a man suspended on a cliff at the halfway juncture. One can say he is rappelling down or climbing upwards. An optimist will most certainly say he is halfway to the peak. This incident conveys a world of meaning about life too. One can see the world as one sees a glass-half empty or half full. In the end, one would be wise in perusing and mulling over this quote by Churchill: "An optimist is one who finds an opportunity in every difficulty whereas the pessimist sees a difficulty in every opportunity."

Choose to be an optimist, and realise the power of good.