The universe and its designer

The universe and its designer

If it is not accepted that the universe has an intelligent designer behind it, then this universe becomes strange and inexplicable

Nazeer Ahmed Kazi
Nazeer Ahmed Kazi,
  • Mar 08 2023, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 02:13 ist
The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Science is the study of nature, which comprises everything we call the universe. The study of science began initially with very few discoveries; as research in the subject increased, we gained knowledge. This scientific knowledge that we have gained reveals that our universe is characterised by intelligent design in every aspect.

If it is not accepted that the universe has an intelligent designer behind it, then this universe becomes strange and inexplicable. Research on the universe shows that the universe is completely in accordance with the requirements of a supreme creature like a human being.

The intelligent designer, who is the creator, created such remarkable consonance between the universe on the one hand and human beings on the other hand. Some 15 billion years ago, the universe emerged from a hot, dense sea of matter and energy. As the cosmos expanded and cooled, it spawned galaxies, stars, planets, and life.

In the Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Harivamsa, and other sacred texts known as Puranas, the creation of the universe and humans is described. God also gave human beings a rational way of thinking so that they could themselves discover the hidden wisdom of the creator in his creation. The Quran says God has created the universe, the night and the day, the sun and the moon, and human beings.

Modern science is another name for the unfolding of the hidden wisdom of the universe. The Bible also clearly says God has created the heavens, the earth, and human beings. The Italian astronomer Galileo is regarded as the father of modern science. The scientific method began largely with Galileo’s efforts to observe and study celestial objects and their movement. After him, the process of studying nature continued for 400 years and reached its zenith in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

The discoveries made in the physical world, both at the microscopic and macroscopic levels, provided an enormous amount of information to attain an exalted level of understanding of the Creator of the Universe. In the universe that God has created, every infinitesimally small component has the Creator’s imprint stamped upon it. Knowledge of this is scattered throughout the cosmos and modern science works to unfolds the same.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Opinion
universe

What's Brewing

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Happy IWD. But how equitable are we?

Why the public university matters in India

Why the public university matters in India

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 