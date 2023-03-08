The universe and its designer

Science is the study of nature, which comprises everything we call the universe. The study of science began initially with very few discoveries; as research in the subject increased, we gained knowledge. This scientific knowledge that we have gained reveals that our universe is characterised by intelligent design in every aspect.

If it is not accepted that the universe has an intelligent designer behind it, then this universe becomes strange and inexplicable. Research on the universe shows that the universe is completely in accordance with the requirements of a supreme creature like a human being.

The intelligent designer, who is the creator, created such remarkable consonance between the universe on the one hand and human beings on the other hand. Some 15 billion years ago, the universe emerged from a hot, dense sea of matter and energy. As the cosmos expanded and cooled, it spawned galaxies, stars, planets, and life.

In the Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Harivamsa, and other sacred texts known as Puranas, the creation of the universe and humans is described. God also gave human beings a rational way of thinking so that they could themselves discover the hidden wisdom of the creator in his creation. The Quran says God has created the universe, the night and the day, the sun and the moon, and human beings.

Modern science is another name for the unfolding of the hidden wisdom of the universe. The Bible also clearly says God has created the heavens, the earth, and human beings. The Italian astronomer Galileo is regarded as the father of modern science. The scientific method began largely with Galileo’s efforts to observe and study celestial objects and their movement. After him, the process of studying nature continued for 400 years and reached its zenith in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

The discoveries made in the physical world, both at the microscopic and macroscopic levels, provided an enormous amount of information to attain an exalted level of understanding of the Creator of the Universe. In the universe that God has created, every infinitesimally small component has the Creator’s imprint stamped upon it. Knowledge of this is scattered throughout the cosmos and modern science works to unfolds the same.