Three scores and ten

A familiar biblical term denoting the age of seventy, to live to be three score and ten was rare and considered a blessing to live so long. Today, seventy could well herald a productive life… It would be good for us who’ve hit this milestone to reflect how we’ve experienced each decade, plus ponder over how to move forward.

The first decade is a blissful innocent childhood for most, with an educational and social interaction process being put in place. The second decade spins us through school and college, adolescence, discovering our skills and interests, plus dealing with conflicting opinions at times from parental or other authorities, who expect us to toe their chosen path.

Entering an exciting phase in the third decade through young adulthood, completing studies, joining the working fray, creating friendships, marrying too perhaps, finding our own space in society, discovering life’s wider horizon.

Thirty to forty sees one slogging it out, be it at home or at work, relaxing sometimes with hobbies, acquiring selective desires for the myriad opportunties and materialism that allure us! The spiritual aspect of life slips in too in a prominent manner or perhaps slips away altogether with the excuse of being too busy or tired to pray. Similarly with family togetherness; may strengthen or may drift!

Referred to as the ‘naughty’ forties (I wonder why?) is next. Greater freedom of choice and more money in the pocket, allowing us to extend indulgence of our whims and fancies? We must not forget though, that conscience is their companion and therefore discern maturely how we live. It’s a period during which we contemplate outreach a bit more, whether through money or socially absorbing the less privileged to share in our lives.

At that golden age of fifty, one starts to contemplate the future, simultaneously juggling with career climbing and family considerations. Health issues assume importance. Remaining balanced in one’s lifestyle is a challenge.

A senior citizen looks forward to retirement, which in my experience is quite elusive, as all the skills and experiences you’ve cobbled together are tapped regularly by family and friends. This can create an exhilarating sense of still being needed, included in much that one thought would have to be sidelined.

No way! The older one gets, remain active, feel fulfilled. Embrace an attitude to give and receive with affection, minimising obsession with the inevitable dilemmas of the ageing process…