Welcoming the change

The Greek philosopher, Heraclitus of Ephesus, said: “The only constant in life is change." Yet, when change happens, we are often surprised. We are all human. Covid-19 has caused significant changes in the way people live, work and socialise.

There was a time wherein people ate and drank snacks and beverages without even washing their hands, once they returned home after commuting on public transport. Not anymore! Yes, Covid has brought out the fear psychosis among people about contracting the virus and made them extra-cautious about masking, social distancing and keeping self and environment hygienic.

This is good for humanity, in general, to avoid pandemics in future besides opening up new business opportunities for new necessities. Reducing headcounts in the office with the introduction of work from home culture eased the pressure on real estate and helped cool down the skyrocketing real estate prices. This, in a way, re-opened affordable housing possibilities which will transform a vast number of hitherto tenants as owners of their own homes.

Food delivery and online business model which came to India a few years ago not only helped enhance the volume of business but ensured continuity of business for every restaurant and every vendor during the lockout. Vegetable vendors and small-time shop owners learn the trick of receiving orders through phone and home delivery.

Though studying online is cumbersome and stressful, surprisingly kids have shown resilience to cope up with it. All these pandemic-triggered changes helped us with huge savings of money and time, besides reducing the undue pressure on natural resources.

Let's hope once the pandemic crisis eases, all businesses will reopen, maybe with a welcome change of more customer orientation and responsible business practices. For sure, there will be stiff competition among the age-old established business houses and newly formed ones resulting in cost-effective, superior quality products and services.

Thanks to Covid-19, hygiene became the top priority for humanity and more and more hitherto-casual groups of people are showing high levels of self-discipline on this critical aspect. Let's wish and pray for the shifting of people’s attitude towards a simple responsible lifestyle with gratitude.

Check out the latest videos from DH: