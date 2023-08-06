Oh, please, the Gita neither inspired, nor is culpable for, the atom bomb!

Oppenheimer had read the Bhagavad Gita with Arthur Ryder, which prompted him to recall at the Trinity test, the famous lines from the 11th chapter of the Gita, when Krishna assumes his cosmic form and declares to Arjuna, “I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”. In the Gita, this chilling statement is followed by Arjuna seeing all the warriors he is hesitating to kill in the Kurukshetra war dying anyway, gnashed between the teeth of Krishna’s cosmic form. Krishna affirms in the Gita, “Anything you see that is glorious, beautiful, or powerful, know that it comes from a spark of my light.” And what could be more powerfully destructive than the atomic bomb? But for those arguing that this makes the Gita somehow either the inspiration behind, or culpable for, the atomic bomb, of course it does not. No more than Shakespeare is responsible for the awkward pickup lines used in bars or Michelangelo is culpable for the graffiti in public restrooms.