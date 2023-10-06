Robust economic growth critical for India to take care of its elderly

The trends in ageing societies show that aged countries first achieved a high per capita income prior to entering the ageing phase. Per capita income is a crucial indicator for understanding the wealth of each citizen and the State's capacity to manage public finances in an ageing society. Responses to ageing have varied from country to country. In some countries, the ageing population possesses sufficient wealth to support themselves, while in many others, the State has restructured social security schemes for the elderly by allocating more public funds. This demonstrates that wealth creation at both the individual and State levels is critical for the sustainability of an ageing society.

In India's case, this is an important lesson to consider given the size of its elderly population and the challenges related to public debt management. Although there have been several attempts to improve social security schemes in India, two major challenges stand out. First, is determining the pension or social security amount that can be allocated to the elderly, and its real-time value in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). The second, is the development of supporting infrastructure and the required investments for the same. In both cases, if the overall wealth of the entire population does not rise significantly, the government may resort to borrowing from the market, potentially crowding out private investments, and, thus, resulting in a double whammy effect on the ageing society.

As the dependency ratio increases, the burden may shift to the working-age population. Without improvements in their income and living conditions, it could become challenging for both parties to maintain a decent standard of living. A concerning aspect is that India faces regional and social disparities in living conditions.

Many studies have projected that the most affected groups in India's elderly society in the 2050s will be SC/STs, minorities, and women, as they may lack sufficient income and access to basic necessities. Low labour force participation, especially among women, coupled with increased longevity, poses a challenge unless reforms promoting access to employment and job creation are undertaken, with benefits materialising over the next 25 years as the population ages.

The average Indian lifespan in the 1950s was 32 years, by 2020, it had risen to 70 years. Concurrently, the proportion of ‘oldest old’ individuals aged 80-plus has more than doubled, growing from 0.4 per cent in 1950 to 0.94 per cent in 2015. Projections indicate that by 2050, this segment is expected to surpass 3 per cent, encompassing nearly 48 million individuals.

Educating on preventive healthcare lifestyles and ensuring accessible healthcare facilities for the elderly is crucial for fostering a healthy older population. Promoting their active engagement in the workforce is equally vital in mitigating the demographic's influence on economic growth and shaping the future dynamics of dependency.