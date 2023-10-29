Old Sharif in new avatar

Of course, the Army also needs Sharif because he’s possibly the only Pakistani politician who has any chance of beating Imran Khan at the hustings. Public sympathy and the deal with the Army should help see him through and he, at this stage, has little to worry as far as becoming PM is concerned. In any case, he seems to be working on a limited agenda: One, to facilitate his daughter Maryam’s political future, putting her on the path to become the country’s second woman PM (after Benazir Bhutto; and two, to keep the Army in good humour, if necessary by stirring up the Kashmir pot, although the businessman in Sharif is said to prefer to settle Pakistan’s Kashmir issue with India and build a positive relationship with Delhi.