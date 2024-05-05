One EC, that does its job

What Ambedkar was talking about was the process of drawing up of the very first electoral rolls, even before India got its Constitution. The full story of this exercise is wonderfully told in Israeli scholar Ornit Shani’s book, How India Became Democratic. While this was a process driven by the bureaucracy, Shani also points out the hostility of Assamese to Bengali settlers in Assam getting on the electoral lists -- something that still informs the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. These tensions reached the CA and the Union Government. Though Ambedkar did not specifically mention which state he had in mind when proposing the changed Article 289, he eventually revealed that it was the experience of malpractices in Assam and Bengal, which had been widely reported at that time, which prompted this change between 1948 and 1949.