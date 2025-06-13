Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Out travelling, virtually

Out travelling, virtually

The critics among you may say that unlike reality, I can’t choose where I want to go but fortunately I have close family and friends who serendipitously go to places I long to visit.

Follow Us :

Usha Mukunda
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 00:52 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middle

Follow us on :

Follow Us