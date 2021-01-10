A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

The threat due to air pollution has again chocked north India during winter months. The Covid-19 pandemic is adding another chilling dimension to annual malice. There were reports of early harvest of paddy as NASA’s VIIRS satellite detected 10,987 incidents of fire in Punjab and Haryana in the first three weeks of October 2020, nearly double the number recorded during same period in the last two years.

The practice of stubble burning has not reduced despite the efforts put in by Central and state governments. The matter was also dealt in Supreme Court recently and Central government came up with an ordinance with measures to deal with pollution.

To pacify farm unions protesting against the recently enacted farm laws, the government conceded to one of their demands to decriminalise stubble burning. The penalties on stubble burning which are part of new ordinance on air quality management in NCR and adjoining areas have now been decided to be dropped.

The second spike in Coronavirus infection cases in Western countries is also a reminder for us. High level of precautions is necessary especially for people with co-morbid conditions; otherwise, infection and death would further rise.

A study published in the European Society of Cardiovascular Research Journal on October 27, 2020 has said that long-term exposure to pollution is linked to 15% of Covid-19 deaths globally. Region-wise data in the report links 19% deaths in Europe, 17% in North America and 27% in East Asia to pollution.

The study noted that increase in particulate matter (PM 2.5) increases the activity of a receptor on lung cell surfaces, ACE-2, which is known to be involved in the way Covid-19 infects patients. We have the double hit: air pollution damages the lungs and increases the activity of ACE-2, which in turn leads to enhanced uptake of virus.

Apart from stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, the reasons for pollution in Delhi NCR are emission from vehicles, industries, construction

activities and coal-fired power plants. Though stubble burning contributes below 10% of the pollution, it becomes critical during second and third week of November when the dispersing capacity of air is low due to wind pattern.

In the past, wind originating from water waves in Yamuna was experienced in the lanes of Delhi blowing away the pollutants even during November. Because of high rise constructions and encroachments in low lying areas, that advantage is lost. Similarly, the wind generated from the flowing waste water in vast network of drains in the city has also vanished.

During 2009, the Punjab government passed a law for conservation of underground water which prohibited transplantation of paddy in the agriculture field till June 15 each year. The water table goes down during summer months, and recharge starts with the onset of monsoon. A similar law was passed by Haryana government also. This led to delayed paddy planting and delayed harvest, leaving very little time for preparing land and sowing wheat for ‘rabi’ crop.

The ground water has been depleting in the region at alarming rate; the natural recharge is poor as both Haryana and Punjab have very little forests. Panchayat lands and village woodlots are also deforested in due course and lands are either encroached or auctioned annually for agriculture.

The micro forests in villages (known as ‘Bani’ comprising of species such as Peepal, Bargad, Roheda, Jal, Kair etc) have vanished and the lands are encroached. This makes the situation worse. Although some farmers practice agro-forestry, they plant ‘Poplar’ for supplying wood to the Yamunanagar rayon factory. The trees are harvested every five years and thus do not have capacity to recharge underground water sufficiently. It is advised to take up afforestation with native species and bring revenue and panchayat lands under tree cover.

Agro-forestry

Drive for agro-forestry with species like jamun, sisoo, neem, arjun, tapsi, siras and Melia composita etc also hasten the process of recharge. Delhi should choose similar species for plantations. Aravali hills in Haryana should be protected and reforested. As Supreme Court has rightly suggested, Eco-Sensitive Zone should be notified around it.

Sand mining in rivers in Punjab during summer months is quite rampant. If the state government can crack the whip and regulate it, the ground water recharge is bound to improve. Although both the states have taken up schemes of open wells in protected places and parks for recharge, the same may be required to be scaled up. The ponds and lakes may have to be filled up using canal water during summer months on a regular basis wherever feasible.

Further, farmers should be educated to change the cropping pattern and grow maize, jawar, pulses, ground nut etc instead of paddy, which may be useful in reducing water requirement. The government may have to step in with better support prices for respective produces so that the economics of growing these crops are comparable to that of paddy and is equally remunerative for farmers.

Stubble burning causes loss of nutrients namely carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus and sulphor from the top soil. Farmers should be educated to stop burning which will also help in reduction of quantity of fertilizer in subsequent cropping. Since the farm laws have been changed, paddy straw need not pass through the mandis and can be utilised directly for power generation.

The harvester, called ‘Combine’, cuts the grainy part of the paddy plant (spike) leaving 30 cm of stem in the field. Non-Basmati varieties of straw is not palatable and is harvested mechanically. As against this, Basmati rice straw is palatable and is harvested manually. It is high time that manufacturers design harvester, which cuts paddy just above the ground.

The offence relating to stubble burning is decriminalised; better results can be achieved if the local governments connect with the communities, educate them and make the support prices for crops from dry land farming attractive. Manual harvesting can also be ensured by encouraging the cultivation of Basmati rice.

(The writer is former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Karnataka)