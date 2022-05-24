Managing diabetes in pregnancy

Pregnancy brings excitement and joy for women and their loved ones. They are advised to stay healthy, and receive special care from people around them. The body undergoes a lot of changes, both physical and hormonal, as it begins to nurture two lives. One of the metabolic shifts that women could face during pregnancy is when they have issues metabolising glucose. This is referred to as gestational diabetes, a fairly common phenomenon among pregnant women across

the globe.

It is therefore important for women to learn about the condition, monitor it effectively, reduce its risks and take measures that safeguard their health without hindering the baby’s development.

Gestational diabetes is similar to type 2 diabetes as it creates insulin resistance in the body. Pregnancy hormones can significantly affect the insulin produced in a woman’s body and render it ineffective.

Regulating glucose distribution from the blood stream to the cells thus becomes a challenge leading to severe health complications. Hyperglycaemia in pregnancy affects 1 in 6 live births, with gestational diabetes accounting for about 84% of these cases, according to published studies.

Maintaining healthy glucose levels can give women a good start to their motherhood. Here are some tips to effectively manage gestational diabetes:

Create a “healthy carbs” strategy: Swap refined carbohydrates such as white bread, rice, desserts, fruit juices and soda for fiber-filled whole alternatives like whole grain bread, whole fruits and vegetables. Spread your intake of carb-containing foods throughout the day to keep your blood sugar steady.

Stay active throughout pregnancy: If you were a regular exerciser prior to pregnancy, talk to your doctor about sticking to your routine. Even a short 10-minute walk after every meal can make a huge impact.

Monitoring glucose levels continuously whenever necessary: Women must continuously monitor their blood glucose levels, especially after each meal. Depending on the initial reports, the doctor may recommend testing in the morning and before meals. With sensor-based monitors today, access to continuous glucose monitoring has become hassle-free experience.

Regular consultation is non-negotiable: After delivery, there is a 60% chance of developing type 2 diabetes for women diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes. Regular consultation and sharing test results with the doctor is strongly recommended to eliminate future health complications.

Spread your meals through the day: Large meals can spike one’s blood glucose levels and can lead to complications. Therefore, it is advisable to split meals into smaller parts and eat every 2-3 hours. Smaller meals and low carb diets can properly regulate glucose levels in pregnant mothers.

Gone are the days when glucose monitoring required pricking and drawing blood. With technology advancements today, there are wearables in the form of sensor-based devices that allow remote care for diabetes.

Checking glucose levels throughout the day, recording real-time readings, and sharing them with the doctor have become easier. Ease of sharing data and time-in-range (TIR) technology has proven to be a boon. It makes remote care and intervention possible, and studies reveal that results are up to 99.8% accurate. TIR lets patients record variability in glucose levels and immediately report anomalies, thus facilitating prompt action.

Complying with the recommendations of one’s doctor and continuous blood glucose monitoring is fundamental for effective management of gestational diabetes. Women must make good use of CGM devices for timely remote care during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

(The recommendations provided are not to be considered as a substitute for doctor’s advice. Please consult your doctor for more information.)

(The writer is a diabetologist and obesity physician, Karnataka.)