He who believes in simple living creates problems neither for himself nor for others. One who engages in high thinking becomes a truly selfless person. Spirituality, the sublime character of men and women, has two facets: the internal and the external. The internal facet is positive thinking, the external facet is living in peace.

Thus spirituality is in no way a kind of exalted state of feeling, indeed it is a non-material culture, which means giving more importance to values that are immaterial rather than material. In essence, it promotes the philosophy of simple living and high thinking – the moral mainstay of humanity.

This is an essential ingredient in our endeavour to be spiritual. The simple principle to adopt is ‘simple living and high thinking’. One of the teachings of the prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is “simplicity is part of faith”. Man is considered as supreme creature and Crown of creation by virtue of being endowed with the power of thinking.

This blessing of God can be used either for the most mundane things or for the higher things of life. It does not befit us to use this blessing from God for the sole achievement of our worldly or material needs. This is possible only when makes a conscious endeavour to keep life simple. Simple living is not a mere moral or ethical formula rather it is a key principle for a successful life.

It is a safe device from all kinds of distractions, and saving oneself from distractions ensures that time, money, and energy are used in a better way to attain success in this world and the next after death. Simple live high thinking is an integral part of Islam.

It reduces all your anxieties and negative thoughts. Simple living means according to your limited needs and not according to your unlimited greed. All stress and tension is a result of not following this formula.

Spiritual life is nothing but simple living high thinking. Bhagwad Geeta says simple living and high thinking is the solution to economic problems. In Bhagavat Gita, Shri Krishna describes the ideal social system for simple living. Jesus Christ lived a very simple life. He never spoke of things he owned (who never boasted) Money, fashionable clothing, furnishings, etc. He lived a life of stark simplicity in regard to possessions.